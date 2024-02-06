Biden suits get mixed results for Schmitt

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — In just 20 months, Republican Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has filed 25 lawsuits against Democratic President Joe Biden's administration, challenging policies on COVID-19 vaccinations, climate change, immigration and education, among other things.

It puts Missouri behind only Louisiana in the number of lawsuits against the Biden administration.

Schmitt's wins are about equal to his losses thus far. But Schmitt has made the court cases a central theme in his front-running campaign for an open U.S. Senate seat.

"Since Joe Biden has taken over the White House, Eric has been one of the leading state attorneys general to hold the Biden administration accountable," Schmitt's campaign website declares.

Schmitt's legal barrage against the federal government contrasts sharply with his approach during his first two years in office, when he filed just one suit against Republican President Donald Trump's administration.

It also marks a significant departure from the way Missouri attorneys general have historically run the office, though it's more in line with recent national trends. Attorneys general in both Republican- and Democratic-led states have increasingly sparred with the federal government over the past decade.

Schmitt said it's his responsibility "to push back on the Biden administration's policies."

"The Attorney General's Office standing in between Missourians and a radical, overreaching government is a hallmark of federalism, and states have a vital duty to keep the federal government in check," Schmitt said in a statement to The Associated Press.

His Democratic Senate opponent, Trudy Busch Valentine, said Schmitt has wasted taxpayer resources "by filing endless publicity-seeking lawsuits over things that rarely have anything to do with the critical issues facing Missouri."

Missouri's campaign season effectively began when Republican U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt announced on March 8, 2021, that he would not seek reelection. Less than three hours later, Schmitt announced he was leading a dozen states in a lawsuit challenging a Biden directive on calculating the "social cost" of greenhouse gas emissions for federal regulations.

The timing of the two announcements may have been coincidental — the lawsuit had been in the works for weeks, said Schmitt spokesman Chris Nuelle. But it wasn't the last time Schmitt sued.

The next week, Schmitt joined other states in a lawsuit challenging Biden's revocation of a permit for the Keystone XL oil pipeline.

Then on March 24, 2021 — the same day Schmitt formally announced his Senate candidacy — Schmitt joined a dozen other states in a lawsuit challenging Biden's moratorium on new oil and gas leasing permits on U.S. lands and waters.

He followed that up with his fourth lawsuit in as many weeks against Biden's administration — a case alleging the U.S. Treasury Department was threatening to adopt an overly broad interpretation of a law prohibiting federal pandemic relief funds from being used to offset state tax cuts.

The initial flurry of lawsuits led to months of legal wrangling, with mixed results.