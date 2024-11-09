All sections
NewsNovember 9, 2024

Biden and Trump will meet in the Oval Office on Wednesday, the White House says

Biden and Trump to meet in the Oval Office on Wednesday for a traditional postelection meeting, marking the start of a peaceful transition of power as Trump returns to presidency after defeating Harris.

DARLENE SUPERVILLE, Associated Press
This combo image shows President Joe Biden, left, and President-elect Donald Trump, right. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, left; Alex Brandon, right)
This combo image shows President Joe Biden, left, and President-elect Donald Trump, right. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, left; Alex Brandon, right)ASSOCIATED PRESS
President Joe Biden responds to reporters' questions as he leaves St. Edmond Roman Catholic Church in Rehoboth Beach, Del., after attending mass, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
President Joe Biden responds to reporters' questions as he leaves St. Edmond Roman Catholic Church in Rehoboth Beach, Del., after attending mass, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The White House is seen in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
The White House is seen in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will host President-elect Donald Trump for a traditional postelection meeting in the Oval Office on Wednesday, the White House said Saturday.

Such a meeting is customary between the outgoing president and the incoming president, and is meant partly to mark the start of a peaceful transfer of power under America's democracy.

But then-President Trump, a Republican, did not host Biden, a Democrat, for a sit-down after the 2020 election, when Trump lost his reelection bid.

Trump sought the presidency again four years later, and on Tuesday he defeated Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee. Trump is the first former president to return to power since Grover Cleveland regained the White House in the 1892 election.

The White House said Biden called Trump this past Wednesday to congratulate him and invite him to meet in the Oval Office. Their meeting is scheduled for 11 a.m.

In a speech Thursday, Biden said he had assured Trump “that I would direct my entire administration to work with his team to ensure a peaceful and orderly transition. That’s what the American people deserve.”

Asked about Trump as he left church Saturday in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where he was spending the weekend, Biden said, “I'm going to see him on Wednesday.”

___

Associated Press writer Moriah Balingit in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, contributed to this report.

