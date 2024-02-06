Bidding begins in West Park Mall auction

Unless more bidders come forward by Wednesday morning, it’s possible Cape Girardeau’s West Park Mall could be sold at a bigger discount than any store inside the mall ever offered.

An online auction to sell the shopping center and the 68 acres it occupies — with the exception of the mall’s separately owned J.C. Penney property — began Monday morning.

Hours into the auction process, only three bids had been submitted by undisclosed bidders. The initial bid was for $1.3 million, the auction’s minimum bid. The second was for $2,222,222. Late Monday afternoon, a third bid of $2,472,222 had been submitted. A transaction fee of $74,166.66, calculated as a percentage of the bid, would bring the sales price as of late Monday afternoon to $2,546,388.66.

But that would only be a fraction of the mall’s most recent appraisal value, which was $16 million in 2020, according to Cape Girardeau County Assessor Bob Adams.

The auction is scheduled to last about 48 hours, and is set to end Wednesday morning. Ten-X, the commercial real estate exchange company conducting the auction, says it isn’t concerned there weren’t more bidders during the auction’s initial hours.