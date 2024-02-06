Bid of nearly $9.8 million buys West Park Mall

Cape Girardeau’s West Park Mall was sold Wednesday afternoon to an unidentified buyer who submitted a high bid of $9,772,222 in an online auction.

The 40-year-old shopping center was most recently owned by LNR Partners of Miami Beach, Florida.

An additional transaction fee, paid to the organizers of the auction, will bring the total purchase price to $9,940,972. The sale includes the mall’s 68-acre lot, but excludes the J.C. Penney store inside the mall, which is under separate ownership.

It is unclear how many bidders participated in the auction, which began Monday morning. Nearly 100 bids were submitted, with most of them posted during the auction’s final hour when the bidding jumped by more than $5 million.

The identity of the mall’s new owner has not been disclosed. According to Ten-X, the real estate exchange company in charge of the auction, the information is confidential and won’t be public until public record documents are filed in the near future.

A spokeswoman for West Park Mall’s management company, CBL Properties in Chattanooga, Tennessee, said Wednesday there will be no immediate changes in mall operations because of the ownership change.