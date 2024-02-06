Bicentennial mural uses hands from around world in creation

"We did this because we love Missouri and we wanted to do something to show that and give people the chance to show the same thing," Aaron Horrell said of the Missouri Bicentennial Mural he and Barb Bailey organized.

More than 16,000 people took part in painting the Bicentennial Mural, which now hangs in the Harry S. Truman Building in Jefferson City. The 12 foot tall, 30 foot wide mural features various state symbols and will be officially unveiled June 23 in Missouri's state capital.

Horrell and Bailey, owners of Painted Wren Art Gallery at 620 Whitelaw Ave. in Cape Girardeau, came up with the idea for the mural in 2018 after Michael Sweeney, bicentennial coordinator for the State Historical Society of Missouri, arrived in Cape Girardeau and was interested in big projects celebrating the history of Missouri, which became a state Aug. 10, 1821.

Horrell and Bailey decided on including 19 state symbols — including Missouri's state tree, instrument and dinosaur, and the St. Louis Gateway Arch, which became Missouri's state monument after the mural's completion.

"It happened because the teacher and the kids in Farmington (Missouri), where a portion of the mural was painted, the teacher took it to the floor of Missouri's chambers and, long story short, it went to the floor and was approved without any objection," Horrell said.

Aaron Horrell of Cape Girardeau and Barb Bailey of Bollinger County, Missouri, lead artists for the Missouri Bicentennial Mural, show off the mural hanging inside the Truman Building in Jefferson City. The mural features 19 state symbols and involved 16,116 painters. A dedication for the mural will be held June 23. Courtesy of Aaron Horrell

Horrell and Bailey contacted city leaders and school officials throughout Missouri to begin having residents paint sections of the mural; each painting one 2-inch triangle.

Bailey said the project brought out a diversity of people from all over the state.