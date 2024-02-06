All sections
June 15, 2022

Bicentennial mural official dedication is June 23

Sue Vogelsanger
Aaron Horrell of Cape Girardeau and Barb Bailey of Bollinger County, Missouri, lead artists for the Missouri Bicentennial Mural, show off the mural hanging inside the Truman Building in Jefferson City. The mural features 19 state symbols and involved 16,116 painters.
The State of Missouri celebrated its 200th birthday last year.

It was admitted to the United States on Aug. 10, 1821.

A major way to add to the celebration was thought of by Aaron Horrell, owner and director of The Painted Wren Art Gallery on Whitelaw Street in Cape Girardeau -- a bicentennial mural.

Co-owner and director, Barb Bailey assisted Horrell in this endeavor.

Horrell's idea was to have a large composite aluminum panel mural featuring Missouri state symbols, including the state Capitol Building, state flag and St. Louis Gateway Arch, bluebird, Missouri mule and channel catfish. Also included is an ice cream cone, which is said to have been created during the St. Louis World's Fair that opened April 30, 1904.

Thousands of Missourians -- 16,116 -- helped create the mural, each painting a little portion.

The mural measures 12 feet by 30 feet.

It has been taken to The Truman Building in Jefferson City, Missouri.

An official dedication of the mural is set for 2:30 p.m. June 23.

