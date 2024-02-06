All sections
NewsNovember 1, 2021
Bicentennial mural creators sell replicas of painting at Painted Wren
More than 16,000 people from around the world contributed to Barb Bailey and Aaron Horrell's collaborative mural commemorating Missouri's bicentennial. Now, the two artists want to help those who contributed to the mural to keep a piece of it for themselves...
Monica Obradovic
Aaron Horrell, left, and Barb Bailey show a reproduction of the Missouri Bicentennial Mural Friday at Painted Wren Art Gallery in Cape Girardeau.
Aaron Horrell, left, and Barb Bailey show a reproduction of the Missouri Bicentennial Mural Friday at Painted Wren Art Gallery in Cape Girardeau.Monica Obradovic

More than 16,000 people from around the world contributed to Barb Bailey and Aaron Horrell's collaborative mural commemorating Missouri's bicentennial. Now, the two artists want to help those who contributed to the mural to keep a piece of it for themselves.

At Painted Wren Art Gallery in Cape Girardeau, Bailey and Horrell are selling replicas of the mural printed on aluminum sheets.

The original mural features Missouri state symbols and currently resides in Jefferson City awaiting installment at the Harry S. Truman State Office Building.

Currently, the gallery has one size of replicas available, but will eventually offer more, according to Horrell. The available size is a 22-by-10.25-inch reproduction printed on an aluminum composite. It costs $85.

Horrell owns Painted Wren Art Gallery and Bailey manages it. The two started working on the mural three years ago and traveled around the state with panels of the 12-by-30-feet mural to get as many Missourians involved in the painting as possible.

Horrell divided the mural into thousands of right triangles, each contributing to the mural's overall image when filled with different colors. Nearly 10,500 residents in Cape Girardeau painted one or more of the triangles, according to Bailey.

Bailey and Horrell are currently working on another collaborative mural to raise money for The Glenn House in downtown Cape Girardeau. Those interested in painting a part of the mural or purchasing a replica of the Bicentennial Mural may do so at the Painted Wren Art Gallery at 620 Whitelaw Ave.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

