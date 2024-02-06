Bicentennial mural creators sell replicas of painting at Painted Wren

Currently, the gallery has one size of replicas available, but will eventually offer more, according to Horrell. The available size is a 22-by-10.25-inch reproduction printed on an aluminum composite. It costs $85.

Horrell owns Painted Wren Art Gallery and Bailey manages it. The two started working on the mural three years ago and traveled around the state with panels of the 12-by-30-feet mural to get as many Missourians involved in the painting as possible.

Horrell divided the mural into thousands of right triangles, each contributing to the mural's overall image when filled with different colors. Nearly 10,500 residents in Cape Girardeau painted one or more of the triangles, according to Bailey.

Bailey and Horrell are currently working on another collaborative mural to raise money for The Glenn House in downtown Cape Girardeau. Those interested in painting a part of the mural or purchasing a replica of the Bicentennial Mural may do so at the Painted Wren Art Gallery at 620 Whitelaw Ave.