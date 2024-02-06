All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsAugust 7, 2021

Bicentennial digest: ice cream socials mark Missouri's 200th birthday

Tuesday marks the bicentennial of Missouri becoming America's 24th state, the first of the states entirely west of the Mississippi River, to become part of the Union. The State Historical Society of Missouri has asked all Show Me State communities to remember the arrival of statehood by staging ice cream socials, a reminder of a vital part of the state's past...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
story image illustation

Tuesday marks the bicentennial of Missouri becoming America's 24th state, the first of the states entirely west of the Mississippi River, to become part of the Union.

The State Historical Society of Missouri has asked all Show Me State communities to remember the arrival of statehood by staging ice cream socials, a reminder of a vital part of the state's past.

During the 1904 St. Louis World's Fair, ice cream waffle cones began to be widely used during the seven-month event, sometimes referred to as the Louisiana Purchase Exposition.

The following are area ice cream socials scheduled for Tuesday noted on missouri2021.org and culled from Southeast Missourian reporting in Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott counties.

Bollinger County

  • Bollinger County Museum of Natural History, 209 Mayfield Drive, Marble Hill.

Ice cream treats, museum tours from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Cape Girardeau County

  • Cape River Heritage Museum, 538 Independence St., Cape Girardeau.

Ice cream, petits fours, music, games, museum tours from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

  • Courthouse Square, Jackson.

Ice cream, hamburgers, hot dogs, speakers, music, giant birthday cake from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

  • Fruitland Area Fire Protection District, 7273 U.S. 61, Jackson.

Ice cream and tours of the fire trucks from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

  • Iron Mountain Whistle Stop, 252 E. Jackson Blvd., Jackson.

Ice cream treats from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. in conjunction with Jackson Farmers Market.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • Recorder's Association of Missouri, training event at Drury Plaza Hotel, 3351 Percy Drive, Cape Girardeau.

Ice cream at 5 p.m.

  • Missouri Veterans Home, 2400 Veterans Memorial Drive, Cape Girardeau.

Event is for veterans living at the facility. Ice cream beginning at 2 p.m.

Perry County

  • Perryville Welcome Center, 508 N. Main St., Perryville.

Ice cream from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

  • Cone 'n Cup, 117 S. Kingshighway, Perryville.

Waffle cones all day. Family and friends get a second scoop for free.

Scott County

  • Scott City Museum parking lot, 1514 Main St., Scott City.

Giant birthday cake made from 200 cupcakes plus ice cream treats from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Bring a lawn chair.

  • Sikeston American Legion Park, 115 E. Front Street, Sikeston.

Ice cream, live music, fire trucks from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with outdoor movie in the park at dusk.

Activities Sunday, Aug. 8

  • Scott City tour of historic churches from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. with hymn sing planned at Restoration Community Church, 405 E. Main and Second streets, 3 p.m.
  • Perryville bicentennial celebration concert, featuring Perry County native and member of the Grand Ole Opry Chris Janson, beginning at 5 p.m. at the Seminary Picnic Grounds.

NOTE: City of Perryville said $25 tickets are sold out. Proceeds go to support local not-for-profit organizations involved in the concert's planning who were adversely impacted by the pandemic in 2020.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 12
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve...
NewsOct. 11
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university o...
NewsOct. 11
Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, ...
NewsOct. 11
Cape native Kenneth McElreath shares lifetime of aviation ad...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
NewsOct. 11
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
NewsOct. 10
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
NewsOct. 10
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
NewsOct. 10
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
NewsOct. 10
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
NewsOct. 10
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
NewsOct. 10
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
NewsOct. 10
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy