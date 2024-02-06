Bicentennial digest: ice cream socials mark Missouri's 200th birthday

Tuesday marks the bicentennial of Missouri becoming America's 24th state, the first of the states entirely west of the Mississippi River, to become part of the Union.
The State Historical Society of Missouri has asked all Show Me State communities to remember the arrival of statehood by staging ice cream socials, a reminder of a vital part of the state's past.
During the 1904 St. Louis World's Fair, ice cream waffle cones began to be widely used during the seven-month event, sometimes referred to as the Louisiana Purchase Exposition.
The following are area ice cream socials scheduled for Tuesday noted on missouri2021.org and culled from Southeast Missourian reporting in Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott counties.
Ice cream treats, museum tours from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Ice cream, petits fours, music, games, museum tours from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Ice cream, hamburgers, hot dogs, speakers, music, giant birthday cake from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Ice cream and tours of the fire trucks from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Ice cream treats from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. in conjunction with Jackson Farmers Market.
Ice cream at 5 p.m.
Event is for veterans living at the facility. Ice cream beginning at 2 p.m.
Ice cream from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Waffle cones all day. Family and friends get a second scoop for free.
Giant birthday cake made from 200 cupcakes plus ice cream treats from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Bring a lawn chair.
Ice cream, live music, fire trucks from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with outdoor movie in the park at dusk.
NOTE: City of Perryville said $25 tickets are sold out. Proceeds go to support local not-for-profit organizations involved in the concert's planning who were adversely impacted by the pandemic in 2020.
