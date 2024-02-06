Bicentennial digest: ice cream socials mark Missouri's 200th birthday

Tuesday marks the bicentennial of Missouri becoming America's 24th state, the first of the states entirely west of the Mississippi River, to become part of the Union.

The State Historical Society of Missouri has asked all Show Me State communities to remember the arrival of statehood by staging ice cream socials, a reminder of a vital part of the state's past.

During the 1904 St. Louis World's Fair, ice cream waffle cones began to be widely used during the seven-month event, sometimes referred to as the Louisiana Purchase Exposition.

The following are area ice cream socials scheduled for Tuesday noted on missouri2021.org and culled from Southeast Missourian reporting in Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott counties.

Bollinger County

Bollinger County Museum of Natural History, 209 Mayfield Drive, Marble Hill.

Ice cream treats, museum tours from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Cape Girardeau County

Cape River Heritage Museum, 538 Independence St., Cape Girardeau.

Ice cream, petits fours, music, games, museum tours from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Courthouse Square, Jackson.

Ice cream, hamburgers, hot dogs, speakers, music, giant birthday cake from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Fruitland Area Fire Protection District, 7273 U.S. 61, Jackson.

Ice cream and tours of the fire trucks from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Iron Mountain Whistle Stop, 252 E. Jackson Blvd., Jackson.

Ice cream treats from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. in conjunction with Jackson Farmers Market.