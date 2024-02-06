Bi-State official touts improved security on Metro

CLAYTON, Mo. -- St. Louis County Council members have expressed frustration with the sluggish progress to fix Metro's safety problems, despite an official's insistence security on the St. Louis region's public transportation system has improved.

On Tuesday, Taulby Roach, executive director of the Bi-State Development Agency, presented a timeline of transit security improvements to the council, which provides the bulk of Metro's funding, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

The City of St. Louis, St. Louis County and St. Clair County entered an agreement with Metro officials in 2017 to set up a task force to police the light rail system. But a lack of oversight has led to problems with the agencies working together, and some council members said they're disheartened Metro officials still are studying how to improve security nearly two years after the agreement.

The council learned last fall the entities can't even talk to each other because police in the city and St. Louis County switched to a new radio system Metro security officers don't use.