All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsFebruary 7, 2019

Bi-State official touts improved security on Metro

CLAYTON, Mo. -- St. Louis County Council members have expressed frustration with the sluggish progress to fix Metro's safety problems, despite an official's insistence security on the St. Louis region's public transportation system has improved. On Tuesday, Taulby Roach, executive director of the Bi-State Development Agency, presented a timeline of transit security improvements to the council, which provides the bulk of Metro's funding, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported...

Associated Press

CLAYTON, Mo. -- St. Louis County Council members have expressed frustration with the sluggish progress to fix Metro's safety problems, despite an official's insistence security on the St. Louis region's public transportation system has improved.

On Tuesday, Taulby Roach, executive director of the Bi-State Development Agency, presented a timeline of transit security improvements to the council, which provides the bulk of Metro's funding, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

The City of St. Louis, St. Louis County and St. Clair County entered an agreement with Metro officials in 2017 to set up a task force to police the light rail system. But a lack of oversight has led to problems with the agencies working together, and some council members said they're disheartened Metro officials still are studying how to improve security nearly two years after the agreement.

The council learned last fall the entities can't even talk to each other because police in the city and St. Louis County switched to a new radio system Metro security officers don't use.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Roach told the council police and Metro officers have addressed the issue and can now talk to each other on a point-to-point system. But he said the radio communications have setbacks because they aren't run through a dispatcher.

Roach said the Metro system has increased patrols so security is more visible. Metro executive director Jessica Mefford-Miller said she recently has received feedback riders are noticing the beefed-up patrols.

Mefford-Miller also noted the system's relationship with police has improved.

The council voted in September to withhold $5 million in funding until there is an improvement in safety on the Metro system. Metro has not yet asked for the council to release those funds.

The city's light-rail system and buses have seen a 20 percent drop in ridership over the last five years, which officials have attributed in part to serious crime. Meanwhile local officials have been looking into a new $667 million north-south line.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 3
Street projects presented to Cape City Council
NewsDec. 2
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine posses...
NewsDec. 2
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery a...
NewsDec. 2
St. Louis man arrested for alleged methamphetamine possessio...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 12-3-24
NewsDec. 2
Police report 12-3-24
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possession of child pornography
NewsNov. 29
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possession of child pornography
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy