Bettie Talbert, 'friend' of Southeast, dies at 85

A recipient of the highest honor the Southeast Missouri University Foundation bestows, Bettie Talbert of Cape Girardeau, a teacher, businesswoman, philanthropist and passionate landscape gardener, died Sunday.

She was 85.

Bettie, along with her husband, Dr. C.R. “Tim” Talbert Jr., received the prestigious Friends of the University Award in 2018.

According to semo.edu, the university’s website, the Friends award is given to individuals who “have the respect of the community and the university and who must have acted to confirm their interest and involvement with (Southeast).”

Bettie Talbert

“Bettie was such a gracious lady,” said Trudy Lee, Southeast’s vice president for advancement and the foundation’s executive director.

“Bettie and Tim were big supporters of Greek life at Southeast and the River Campus program,” she added.

The Talberts were members of the university’s President’s Council and were annual donors to the school’s symphony orchestra, with Bettie serving on the symphony board.

At Southeast, Bettie, Tim and family established the Dr. Clifford Talbert, Jr. Endowed Medical Scholarship for premedical students.

The former Bettie McHaney was reared in Kennett, Missouri, where she met her future husband in high school.

She graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia in 1956 and was one of the original members of the majorette and twirling squad known as Golden Girls.

After serving as a home economics teacher at Ladue High School in suburban St. Louis, Bettie and Tim moved to Cape Girardeau in 1965, where Bettie started a majorette training program at Cape Girardeau Central High.

In 1968, the Cape Jaycees named her the Outstanding Young Woman of the Year.