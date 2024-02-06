Better Together says St. Louis merger will save $5B in 10 years

ST. LOUIS -- The not-for-profit behind an effort to merge the city of St. Louis with St. Louis County says the consolidation would save the region's taxpayers nearly $5 billion in the first 10 years, though some local leaders are questioning the numbers.

Better Together released its fiscal analysis Wednesday. It estimates the merger would save taxpayers $250 million per year by 2026 and more than $1 billion in the 10th year through streamlining government, taking advantage of economies of scale and eliminating duplication.

"The cost of local government for every citizen in St. Louis will decline by more than $200 per year -- a family of four will see its burden decline by $1,022," Better Together Executive Director Nancy Rice said in a statement.

The consolidation plan revealed in January calls for changing the Missouri Constitution by creating a new class of local government called a metropolitan city of St. Louis with a single mayor and 33 council members. Current county municipalities would be preserved as "municipal districts" with some power but would lose authority over sales tax, courts and police.