Better ISO rating for Jackson may mean lower homeowner premiums

Jackson Fire Chief Jason Mouser gave some optimistic news about insurance at the city's Feb. 20 Board of Aldermen meeting.
Mouser told the board members the city's Public Protection Classification will drop from a Class 4/4X rating to a Class 3/3X rating effective Monday, May 1.
The new upgraded rating comes from New Jersey-based Insurance Services Office (ISO), an analytics company compiling data for use by insurers since 1971.
Jackson's new rating is now the same as the City of Cape Girardeau's, which also was informed of a "3" mark in early February.
"Not all insurers use the data but many do utilize the rating for underwriting and calculation of premiums for fire insurance," Mouser said.
At least theoretically, a lower rating may translate to reduced insurance costs for homeowners, he said.
ISO, Mouser said, looked at several factors in its calculation — heavily weighted by the quality and capacity of Jackson's fire department and by the city's water supply.
Voter approval Aug. 2 of a $10.1 million bond issue for the city's wastewater treatment plant was a factor in ISO's rating, Mouser said.
"There's no question (the vote) helped and we have to give credit to the community for its support," said Mouser, who leads a department of 31 personnel, including 18 full-time firefighters.
Jackson's ISO rating was a 6 in 1980, dropping to a 5 in 1990 and to 4 in 2005 — where it remained until the most recent ISO announcement.
Of the 1,386 Missouri fire departments rated by ISO, only 69 have the rating of 3.
Sixty-one have a "2" rating, while only eight in the state have the top classification of "1".
"This community has grown so much in my life," said Mouser, a Jackson native. "I remember a time when there were two roads in and out of Jackson. The support of residents in supporting all the growth is gratifying and appreciated."
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.