Better ISO rating for Jackson may mean lower homeowner premiums

Jackson Fire Chief Jason Mouser gave some optimistic news about insurance at the city's Feb. 20 Board of Aldermen meeting.

Mouser told the board members the city's Public Protection Classification will drop from a Class 4/4X rating to a Class 3/3X rating effective Monday, May 1.

The new upgraded rating comes from New Jersey-based Insurance Services Office (ISO), an analytics company compiling data for use by insurers since 1971.

Jackson's new rating is now the same as the City of Cape Girardeau's, which also was informed of a "3" mark in early February.

"Not all insurers use the data but many do utilize the rating for underwriting and calculation of premiums for fire insurance," Mouser said.

At least theoretically, a lower rating may translate to reduced insurance costs for homeowners, he said.

ISO, Mouser said, looked at several factors in its calculation — heavily weighted by the quality and capacity of Jackson's fire department and by the city's water supply.