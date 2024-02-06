A proposed constitutional amendment to change processes for state elections may not appear on the November ballot.

A Thursday statement from Better Elections Missouri spokesman Scott Charton indicated the group may not have collected enough signatures to place the proposal before voters.

"There may not be sufficient signatures under Missouri law to give voters a chance to say yes to the Better Elections Amendment. The final counts from counties are still coming in, and we're watching them closely," the statement said. "More than 300,000 Missourians from every county -- Republicans, Democrats and Independents -- signed Better Elections petitions because they know our politics are broken right now. We are grateful for their strong support for fixing a broken system."

The proposal would apply, beginning in the 2024 election cycle, to campaigns for U.S. Senate, Congress, governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, state treasurer, state auditor, state Senate and state House -- not local races or U.S. president -- and includes two significant changes to election processes.

First, it would combine all primary candidates into one pool. The candidates could still choose to run under a political party banner, but they would compete against all candidates -- not just Republicans in one primary, for example. The top four vote-getters would advance to the general election.