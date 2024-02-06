All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 17, 2022

Better Elections proposal may fall short of signatures to appear on Nov. ballot

A proposed constitutional amendment to change processes for state elections may not appear on the November ballot. A Thursday statement from Better Elections Missouri spokesman Scott Charton indicated the group may not have collected enough signatures to place the proposal before voters...

Rick Fahr avatar
Rick Fahr
Jacob Wiegand ~ jwiegand@semissourian.com Chris Logsdon of Cape Girardeau votes while wearing a face mask Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at A.C. Brase Arena Building in Cape Girardeau.
Jacob Wiegand ~ jwiegand@semissourian.com Chris Logsdon of Cape Girardeau votes while wearing a face mask Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at A.C. Brase Arena Building in Cape Girardeau. Jacob Wiegand ~ jwiegand@semissourian.com

A proposed constitutional amendment to change processes for state elections may not appear on the November ballot.

A Thursday statement from Better Elections Missouri spokesman Scott Charton indicated the group may not have collected enough signatures to place the proposal before voters.

"There may not be sufficient signatures under Missouri law to give voters a chance to say yes to the Better Elections Amendment. The final counts from counties are still coming in, and we're watching them closely," the statement said. "More than 300,000 Missourians from every county -- Republicans, Democrats and Independents -- signed Better Elections petitions because they know our politics are broken right now. We are grateful for their strong support for fixing a broken system."

The proposal would apply, beginning in the 2024 election cycle, to campaigns for U.S. Senate, Congress, governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, state treasurer, state auditor, state Senate and state House -- not local races or U.S. president -- and includes two significant changes to election processes.

First, it would combine all primary candidates into one pool. The candidates could still choose to run under a political party banner, but they would compete against all candidates -- not just Republicans in one primary, for example. The top four vote-getters would advance to the general election.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Second, the general election would involve ranked choice voting, in which voters would have the opportunity to rank their preferred candidates 1 through 4. In this system, once all votes have been tabulated, if a candidate receives a majority of the ballots cast -- 50% plus one vote -- that candidate wins. If no candidate receives a majority, the candidate receiving the fewest votes is eliminated, and voters who ranked that candidate first have their vote instantly go to their second choice. This process continues until a candidate has a majority. (This process occurs through voting machine software, not another round of voting.)

Charton said such a process would produce better candidates.

"We remain committed to our core mission: giving voters more choices in elections, empowering voters to hold politicians accountable when they lose their way and ensuring integrity in elections," he said. "... Missourians still want and deserve better elections -- the positive changes we all deserve are only delayed, not denied."

Other components of the measure would strengthen election security, according to the Better Elections website, by requiring that officials test and certify voting machines before voting begins, a paper trail of individual votes and representatives of all political parties be able to be present whenever paper ballots are counted or put in storage.

To read the full petition, visit www.BetterElectionsMO.org.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 6
Trump and Harris rack up early wins as America awaits battle...
NewsNov. 6
Election 2024: Cape Girardeau municipal water rate increase,...
NewsNov. 6
Election 2024: Missouri constitutional officers
NewsNov. 6
Harris voters motivated by democracy, Trump supporters by in...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape County absentee votes see increase from 2020 general election
NewsNov. 5
Cape County absentee votes see increase from 2020 general election
Republican Mike Kehoe faces Democrat Crystal Quade for Missouri governor
NewsNov. 5
Republican Mike Kehoe faces Democrat Crystal Quade for Missouri governor
Jackson aldermen briefed on Chamber of Commerce, America anniversary plans
NewsNov. 5
Jackson aldermen briefed on Chamber of Commerce, America anniversary plans
Jackson High students take on pivotal role as poll workers in Tuesday election
NewsNov. 5
Jackson High students take on pivotal role as poll workers in Tuesday election
Photo Gallery: The 2024 presidential campaign
NewsNov. 5
Photo Gallery: The 2024 presidential campaign
Cape Girardeau woman arrested for alleged child neglect, abuse
NewsNov. 4
Cape Girardeau woman arrested for alleged child neglect, abuse
Car crash in 700 block of Bellevue kills one pedestrian
NewsNov. 4
Car crash in 700 block of Bellevue kills one pedestrian
Craft, beauty stores coming to West Park Mall
NewsNov. 4
Craft, beauty stores coming to West Park Mall
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy