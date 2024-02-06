Cars lined up in the pouring rain Monday afternoon to receive free meals, snacks and milk for children as part of the Bethel Assembly of God of Cape Girardeau At Risk Food Program, distributed at Arena Park under the 4H barn.
“We love being able to do this. If we can help one person in the community, it will all be worth it,” said Lanley Scroggins, food programing coordinator at Bethel Assembly.
According to Scroggins, the funding comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Child and Adult Care Food Program, which is a federally funded, state administered program.
Pastor Phil Roop said that the first day the program began, Oct. 12, they gave out food for about 300 children, and they hope to give out more in the future.
Volunteers come from Bethel Assembly, Teen Challenge and other organizations to help pack the food and deliver it on Mondays.
Roop said that since public schools provide breakfast and lunch meals, their program supplements the dinner meals and snacks to cover all food needs for children.
Each child receives a package of seven meals, seven snacks and one gallon of milk. The meals are required to meet USDA nutrition standards.
The distribution will occur from 3 to 5 p.m. or until supplies run out every Monday for the rest of the year. Roop said Bethel Assembly plans to extend the program into next year.
Children 18 and younger are eligible for meals. Children do not need to be present for pick-up. Guardians of the children must provide the first and last name of one child and then provide a number of total children they are picking up meals for.
Cape Girardeau resident Jennifer Owens picks up food for her two girls and two nieces.
“Every little bit helps, especially with how things are nowadays,” Owens said.
