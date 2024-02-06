Cars lined up in the pouring rain Monday afternoon to receive free meals, snacks and milk for children as part of the Bethel Assembly of God of Cape Girardeau At Risk Food Program, distributed at Arena Park under the 4H barn.

“We love being able to do this. If we can help one person in the community, it will all be worth it,” said Lanley Scroggins, food programing coordinator at Bethel Assembly.

According to Scroggins, the funding comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Child and Adult Care Food Program, which is a federally funded, state administered program.

Pastor Phil Roop said that the first day the program began, Oct. 12, they gave out food for about 300 children, and they hope to give out more in the future.

Volunteers come from Bethel Assembly, Teen Challenge and other organizations to help pack the food and deliver it on Mondays.