Betas bring home awards

Just a few days later, Woodland Junior Beta Club members headed to another set of competitions at the Missouri State Junior Beta Convention in Branson. They, too, represented Woodland well and brought home awards: 16 plaques and one premier performer.

Academics: Annistyn Koehler, 5th, ELA; Landon Melendy, 4th, Spanish; Kaitlyn Green, 3rd, Math; Joe McCormick, 4th, Social Studies

Visual arts (elementary division): Annie Johnson, 4th, Painting; Kase Johnson, 2nd, Digitally Enhanced Art; Lauren Tuttleton, 5th, Mixed Media; Maci Chapman, 2nd, Sculpture; Arianna Beasley, 4th, Quilling; Audrey Shepard, 4th, Pottery

Visual arts (junior division): Masyn Holweg, 2nd, Painting; Molly Huffman, 2nd, Anime Drawing

Club competitions: Arianna Beasley, 1st, EL 3-D Design; Arianna Beasley, 3rd, EL Accessorized Design

Performing arts: Solo, 3rd, Kaitlyn Green; Group talent, 1st, Dezi Braswell, Ella Cook, Macy Lindley, Cassi Miller, Kaitlyn Green, Payten Hinkle, Paityn Huffman, Kaylynn Baker, Alexsa VanGennip, Bristol Wilkinson, Karissa Green, Rain Shepard; Premier performer, Kaitlyn Green

These Elementary and Junior Betas will compete this summer at the national convention in Savannah, Georgia.