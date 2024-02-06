Betas bring home awards

Woodland students made their annual trip to the Stoddard County Scholastic Meet on Feb. 22. The students, from fourth through eighth grades, had been selected for their academic strengths to compete against seven other schools in the Stoddard County Conference. Students were tested in one of a wide variety of academic areas -- from math to analogies to general achievement. There were also a few participants in the declamation competition, where students performed an excerpt of a speech in front of judges. The Cardinals came home with eight medals.
Just a few days later, Woodland Junior Beta Club members headed to another set of competitions at the Missouri State Junior Beta Convention in Branson. They, too, represented Woodland well and brought home awards: 16 plaques and one premier performer.
These Elementary and Junior Betas will compete this summer at the national convention in Savannah, Georgia.
