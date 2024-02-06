All sections
NewsMarch 6, 2024

Betas bring home awards

Woodland students made their annual trip to the Stoddard County Scholastic Meet on Feb. 22. The students, from fourth through eighth grades, had been selected for their academic strengths to compete against seven other schools in the Stoddard County Conference. ...

The Junior Beta group winning first place (front row, from left) includes Karissa Green, Rain Shepard, Dezi Braswell, Ella Cook, Kaylynn Baker and Alexsa VanGennip; and (back row, from left) Paityn Huffman, Payten Hinkle, Cassi Miller, Macy Lindley, Bristol Wilkinson and Kaitlyn Green.
The Junior Beta group winning first place (front row, from left) includes Karissa Green, Rain Shepard, Dezi Braswell, Ella Cook, Kaylynn Baker and Alexsa VanGennip; and (back row, from left) Paityn Huffman, Payten Hinkle, Cassi Miller, Macy Lindley, Bristol Wilkinson and Kaitlyn Green.

Woodland students made their annual trip to the Stoddard County Scholastic Meet on Feb. 22. The students, from fourth through eighth grades, had been selected for their academic strengths to compete against seven other schools in the Stoddard County Conference. Students were tested in one of a wide variety of academic areas -- from math to analogies to general achievement. There were also a few participants in the declamation competition, where students performed an excerpt of a speech in front of judges. The Cardinals came home with eight medals.

Scholastic medal winners (front row, from left) are Jesco Roberson, Randle Lewis and Lauren Tuttleton; and (back row, from left) Ethan Troutt, Aaliyah Brown, Joseph McCormick, Trevor Crader and Kaitlyn Green.
Scholastic medal winners (front row, from left) are Jesco Roberson, Randle Lewis and Lauren Tuttleton; and (back row, from left) Ethan Troutt, Aaliyah Brown, Joseph McCormick, Trevor Crader and Kaitlyn Green.
  • Fifth grade: Randle Lewis, 1st, Math; Lauren Tuttleton, 2nd, Language
  • Sixth grade: Jesco Roberson, 2nd, Declamation
  • Seventh grade: Aaliyah Brown, 1st, Language; Ethan Troutt, 2nd, Science
  • Eighth grade: Trevor Crader, 1st, Analogies; Joseph McCormick, 2nd, Social Studies; Kaitlyn Green, 2nd, General Achievement
Just a few days later, Woodland Junior Beta Club members headed to another set of competitions at the Missouri State Junior Beta Convention in Branson. They, too, represented Woodland well and brought home awards: 16 plaques and one premier performer.

  • Academics: Annistyn Koehler, 5th, ELA; Landon Melendy, 4th, Spanish; Kaitlyn Green, 3rd, Math; Joe McCormick, 4th, Social Studies
  • Visual arts (elementary division): Annie Johnson, 4th, Painting; Kase Johnson, 2nd, Digitally Enhanced Art; Lauren Tuttleton, 5th, Mixed Media; Maci Chapman, 2nd, Sculpture; Arianna Beasley, 4th, Quilling; Audrey Shepard, 4th, Pottery
  • Visual arts (junior division): Masyn Holweg, 2nd, Painting; Molly Huffman, 2nd, Anime Drawing
  • Club competitions: Arianna Beasley, 1st, EL 3-D Design; Arianna Beasley, 3rd, EL Accessorized Design
  • Performing arts: Solo, 3rd, Kaitlyn Green; Group talent, 1st, Dezi Braswell, Ella Cook, Macy Lindley, Cassi Miller, Kaitlyn Green, Payten Hinkle, Paityn Huffman, Kaylynn Baker, Alexsa VanGennip, Bristol Wilkinson, Karissa Green, Rain Shepard; Premier performer, Kaitlyn Green

These Elementary and Junior Betas will compete this summer at the national convention in Savannah, Georgia.

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

