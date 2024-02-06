Bertrand man wins $100,000 in lottery

A Bertrand, Missouri, man has won $100,000 in a Missouri Lottery game.
Harold Hooper won the prize from a $5 Lucky Bonus Crossword ticket he purchased at Larry’s Pit Stop, 2413 E. Malone Ave., in Sikeston, Missouri, according to a new release.
“I couldn’t believe it at first,” Hooper said in the release. “I checked the ticket multiple times over the next few hours.”
Lucky Bonus Crossword awards players prizes for matching letters with complete words on the ticket’s two crossword puzzles.
