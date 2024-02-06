Bertrand man arrested for 2 alleged felonies

A Bertrand, Missouri, man was taken into custody Sunday morning for two alleged felonies.
According to a state Highway Patrol report, Keith Coots, 50, was arrested for alleged felony possession of a controlled substance, felony unlawful use of a weapon and speeding.
He was taken to Stoddard County (Missouri) jail, where he was held for 24 hours.
