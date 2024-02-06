Bertrand couple recalls tornado that destroyed their home July 24

BERTRAND, Mo. — A Bertrand family considers themselves lucky after an EF2 tornado destroyed their house, and the community is coming together to assist them in their time of need.
Husband and wife David and JoAnn Todd were inside their house when the tornado struck and destroyed it around 2:10 p.m. Monday, July 24. According to the National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, the EF2 tornado had a path width of 25 yards and length of 0.28 miles, with winds peaking at 115 mph.
David Todd said he works from home and was in the living room while his wife was working in the chicken coop when he informed her a storm was on its way that afternoon.
"We were expecting that it wasn't going to be that bad of a storm," David Todd said. "I looked up the weather; it didn't seem like much."
Todd said his wife had collected all of the chickens and placed them in a bin in the kitchen.
"It wasn't too much longer after the storm had gotten there, and I heard it," Todd said. "Like, I heard the sound of a tornado, and I knew what it was instantly."
He continued: "And then I said, 'JoAnn, that's a tornado. Go to the basement.'"
Todd said his wife started heading for the basement stairs, his motorized wheelchair was going slowly, and before he knew it, the storm had already begun ripping the home apart.
Todd said he realized he wouldn't make it to the basement, so he snuggled in tight to an inside wall, head down and shoulder up.
"And then the front wall flew right past me," he recalled. "And then the roof flew off."
Todd said he could see the tornado moving after that. When he realized the storm had passed, his first concern was his wife.
"My thoughts were, 'Where's my wife?'" Todd said. "By the time I was about to call out to her, she had already started calling for me."
JoAnn Todd then expressed her perspective on her tornado experience.
"I did not make it to the basement," she said. "We heard the noise, and then David said, 'JoAnn, there's a tornado. Run.'"
She said her dog and cat were behind her while her husband was behind the dog and cat.
JoAnn Todd said she had to travel around one corner of the home, through the kitchen, and then around another corner to get to the basement.
"By the time I made it around the first corner, I turned around, and I could see the windows starting to come in and push towards the wall," she said. "I rounded the next corner and I turned around, and I couldn't get the door open, so I pushed it with my arm to try and get to the basement.
She continued: "Then I looked, and I had the dog and cat with me, but David wasn't there, and I saw debris, and I felt rain on me, and then I looked up and saw the sky."
JoAnn Todd said the next thing she did was immediately look for her husband. She said she went to her husband, who had a glass window on top of him, but the window actually secured him by pressing up on him and his wheelchair.
The couple expressed their gratitude that no significant injuries occurred, and that after the storm, Todd saw a piece of glass buried only a few inches above his head on the wall where he had been.
"I don't know how we came out of there with no serious injuries," he said.
Even though they are happy to be alive, Todd said they lost everything, including their valuables, home and vehicles.
JoAnn Todd said their family is now residing with her mother-in-law until they can choose their next course of action.
The couple also expressed gratitude their three children were not there. The children were at church camp for a week, and they attributed their children's safety to God.
"Our kids, thankfully, weren't even home — which is another God thing for sure," David Todd said.
JoAnn Todd added: "This is the only time of year the kids are really gone from our house, and it just happened the day after we sent them to camp."
The Todds expressed their appreciation to God for keeping them safe.
"God had his hand on us the entire time," JoAnn Todd said. "We both honestly should've been gone or severely hurt."
JoAnn Todd works at Kelly Elementary School, and the school is collecting donations for the family.
Scott County School District superintendent Bradley Kolwyck said monetary donations have been received so far, but any form of donation is welcome.
"Any items can be dropped off at the elementary office, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning Monday (July 31)," Kolwyck said.
Kristen Barney, JoAnn Todd's friend and coworker, set up a GoFundMe site to help gather money for the family.
"She is just amazing," Barney said. "She is the sweetest, kindest person that I have ever met, but she will not ask for anything."
Barney continued: "After seeing the destruction firsthand, I knew that she would not ask for help, so I thought that it was just a good way for the community to come together and help her out."
As of Sunday night, July 30, 25 contributions had been made on GoFundMe, totaling $1,835. The GoFundMe, titled "Help the Todd family after devastating EF2 tornado", has a $5,000-goal.
The Todds said they are so thankful for how the community has come together to help them.
"It's just been so amazing," Todd said. "I'm blown away by everyone so willing to help us."
To donate to the family via GoFundMe, visit gofundme.com/f/help-the-todd- family-after-devastating- tornado.
