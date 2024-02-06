Bertrand couple recalls tornado that destroyed their home July 24

BERTRAND, Mo. — A Bertrand family considers themselves lucky after an EF2 tornado destroyed their house, and the community is coming together to assist them in their time of need.

Husband and wife David and JoAnn Todd were inside their house when the tornado struck and destroyed it around 2:10 p.m. Monday, July 24. According to the National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, the EF2 tornado had a path width of 25 yards and length of 0.28 miles, with winds peaking at 115 mph.

David Todd said he works from home and was in the living room while his wife was working in the chicken coop when he informed her a storm was on its way that afternoon.

"We were expecting that it wasn't going to be that bad of a storm," David Todd said. "I looked up the weather; it didn't seem like much."

Todd said his wife had collected all of the chickens and placed them in a bin in the kitchen.

"It wasn't too much longer after the storm had gotten there, and I heard it," Todd said. "Like, I heard the sound of a tornado, and I knew what it was instantly."

He continued: "And then I said, 'JoAnn, that's a tornado. Go to the basement.'"

Todd said his wife started heading for the basement stairs, his motorized wheelchair was going slowly, and before he knew it, the storm had already begun ripping the home apart.

A mangled grain silo sits on the rural Bertrand, Missouri, home of David and JoAnn Todd. Submitted

Todd said he realized he wouldn't make it to the basement, so he snuggled in tight to an inside wall, head down and shoulder up.

"And then the front wall flew right past me," he recalled. "And then the roof flew off."

Todd said he could see the tornado moving after that. When he realized the storm had passed, his first concern was his wife.

"My thoughts were, 'Where's my wife?'" Todd said. "By the time I was about to call out to her, she had already started calling for me."

JoAnn Todd

JoAnn Todd then expressed her perspective on her tornado experience.

"I did not make it to the basement," she said. "We heard the noise, and then David said, 'JoAnn, there's a tornado. Run.'"

She said her dog and cat were behind her while her husband was behind the dog and cat.

JoAnn Todd said she had to travel around one corner of the home, through the kitchen, and then around another corner to get to the basement.

"By the time I made it around the first corner, I turned around, and I could see the windows starting to come in and push towards the wall," she said. "I rounded the next corner and I turned around, and I couldn't get the door open, so I pushed it with my arm to try and get to the basement.

She continued: "Then I looked, and I had the dog and cat with me, but David wasn't there, and I saw debris, and I felt rain on me, and then I looked up and saw the sky."