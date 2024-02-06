Bertand man killed in crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A Bertrand, Missouri, man was killed in a one-vehicle accident in Springfield.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, officers were called to an accident scene on Highway 13, 8 miles north of Springfield, at 9:07 p.m. Sunday.
The vehicle, driven by Dylan Gadberry, 25, was southbound on Highway 13 when it ran off the roadway, overturned and struck a tree. Gadberry was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene by Joshua Moore of the medical examiner's office.
