Bertand man killed in crash

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, officers were called to an accident scene on Highway 13, 8 miles north of Springfield, at 9:07 p.m. Sunday.

The vehicle, driven by Dylan Gadberry, 25, was southbound on Highway 13 when it ran off the roadway, overturned and struck a tree. Gadberry was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene by Joshua Moore of the medical examiner's office.