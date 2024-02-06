Bernie Sanders to give speech at Westminster College

FULTON, Mo. -- Sen. Bernie Sanders will deliver a lecture this month at Westminster College in Fulton.

The college announced Friday the senator from Vermont, a 2016 Democratic presidential candidate, will give the John Findley Green Foundation lecture Sept. 21. Several other prominent politicians, including Winston Churchill, Mikhail Gorbachev and Ronald Reagan, have given a speech at the college.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reported Westminster spokesman Rob Crouse said Sanders is expected to discuss a progressive American foreign policy in his speech.