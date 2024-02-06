All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsSeptember 3, 2017

Bernie Sanders to give speech at Westminster College

FULTON, Mo. -- Sen. Bernie Sanders will deliver a lecture this month at Westminster College in Fulton. The college announced Friday the senator from Vermont, a 2016 Democratic presidential candidate, will give the John Findley Green Foundation lecture Sept. 21. Several other prominent politicians, including Winston Churchill, Mikhail Gorbachev and Ronald Reagan, have given a speech at the college...

Associated Press

FULTON, Mo. -- Sen. Bernie Sanders will deliver a lecture this month at Westminster College in Fulton.

The college announced Friday the senator from Vermont, a 2016 Democratic presidential candidate, will give the John Findley Green Foundation lecture Sept. 21. Several other prominent politicians, including Winston Churchill, Mikhail Gorbachev and Ronald Reagan, have given a speech at the college.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reported Westminster spokesman Rob Crouse said Sanders is expected to discuss a progressive American foreign policy in his speech.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The 75-year-old Sanders, a Vermont independent, challenged eventual Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in last year's presidential election.

The Green Foundation provides lectures designed to promote understanding of economic and social problems of international concern.

Pertinent address:

Westminster College, Fulton, Mo.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 7
Ryan Essex appointed to Ward 5 Cape Council seat
NewsOct. 7
Cape Girardeau's Rev. Linda Gastreich reflects on presidenti...
NewsOct. 7
Former reporter Mark Bliss to hold book-signing benefit at h...
NewsOct. 6
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed in council agenda
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed in council agenda
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott County
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott County
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
NewsOct. 4
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
NewsOct. 4
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
NewsOct. 4
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
NewsOct. 3
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 3
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
NewsOct. 3
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy