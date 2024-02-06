Bernie native Finley Watkins rocks 'Little Big Shots' on NBC

Eleven-year-old rockabilly tribute artist Finley Watkins of Bernie, Missouri, was featured on NBC’s “Little Big Shots” on Sunday night, an appearance marking yet another milestone in his musical career.
The television show is hosted by Melissa McCarthy and spotlights talented children from across the United States. Finley, who has performed as Elvis Presley since the age of 5, has previously appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and Nickelodeon’s “Lip Sync Battle Shorties,” and has even performed for a crowd of 2,000 people at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.
His mother, Tcheanina Watkins, said his 2017 appearance on “Ellen” happened after the show’s producers saw a 2016 article by the Southeast Missourian.
“That’s how Ellen found him,” she said.
Last summer, Finley auditioned for the NBC show in July and participated in a Skype interview with producers from the show, Tcheanina Watkins said. In January, they flew to Los Angeles to film the segment and spent a week in the Golden State.
“He spent a few days actually on set,” his mother said, “and then he had to go to school every day.”
Finley credits his beginnings in rockabilly to a vacation his family took when he was 4 years old.
“I saw a billboard of Elvis, and I asked my mom who it was, and she told me it was Elvis,” he recalled. “And I felt really drawn in by him, so I went home and looked him up and found out everything I could about him.”
When he found out about Elvis tribute artists, he was hooked.
“I got the little jumpsuit from Party City or whatever and did it in the living room,” he said of his first Elvis impersonation, noting he has since upgraded the jumpsuit.
Finley also impersonates Buddy Holly, Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins and others, according to previous reporting by the Southeast Missourian.
He plays seven instruments, six of which were self-taught: guitar, bass, ukulele, drums, keyboard, saxophone and harmonica.
“It hasn’t been too difficult for me because when I started I was 4, you know,” he said of learning the instruments. “I don’t really remember a time when I didn’t know about ... keys and stuff like that.”
While he got started with tributes, Finley now also writes and performs original music.
“I really enjoy writing my own music,” Finley said, noting he played and layered all the instrumentals for an original song titled, “Ain’t the Same.”
As he looked back over his career so far, Finley said a few moments stand out.
One such moment was meeting a pioneer of rockabilly music, Jerry Lee Lewis, and later performing in front of him in Millington, Tennessee.
“Much to our surprise, Jerry Lee showed up ... and he was out in the audience,” Tcheanina Watkins said.
“I never thought I’d get to have an opportunity like that,” Finley said looking back on the experience.
“He’s actually doing Jerry Lee on the show,” Tcheanina Watkins said ahead of the Sunday night appearance.
Lewis’ wife, Judith, posted to Facebook on Wednesday with a message she and “The Killer” would be watching “Little Big Shots” to see Finley perform “a Jerry Lee Lewis hit.”
“The Killer thinks Finley will make it big,” the post read, “carrying on Rock and Roll for generations to come.”
Another important relationship Finley formed while playing music was with the late Louise Smith, who was married to Elvis Presley’s cousin, Gene Smith.
“Finley met her when he was 6 and they became so close,” his mother stated, noting Smith was about 81 when they met. “She told him often she saw Elvis in him. She came to Bernie to watch his school events and spent a lot of time with him.”
The two had “an amazing bond,” Tcheanina Watkins wrote, noting Finley often performs a song for Smith during shows so the audience knows “her legend will live on forever.”
Finley even wrote a song for Smith, titled, “Louise,” his mother said.
Ironically, it is Finley’s 15-year-old brother, Presley, who is named for the King of rock ’n’ roll.
Their father, Chas Watkins, is also a musician, Tcheanina Watkins said, and has played some Elvis music but “nothing like Finley.” She said they had wanted to pick a baby name that was “a little different” but still music-related and chose the name Presley.
“Presley is more into rock music but has recently agreed to start a band with Finley and their dad called The Watkins Boys,” their mother told the Southeast Missourian by text message Sunday.
Around Bernie, Finley said he is mostly known as a regular 11-year-old. But on the road, he’s signing autographs and pictures.
“I get stopped quite a bit,” he said, with a laugh.
Music has opened many doors for Finley, who said he loves the “whole experience” his young career has brought.
“I really enjoy performing ... and meeting people,” Finley said.
For Finley Watkins’ original music and rockabilly tributes, follow his Instagram page by searching “FinleyWatkins08” or find him on Facebook and YouTube under “Finley Watkins.”
