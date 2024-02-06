Bernie native Finley Watkins rocks 'Little Big Shots' on NBC

Eleven-year-old rockabilly tribute artist Finley Watkins of Bernie, Missouri, was featured on NBC’s “Little Big Shots” on Sunday night, an appearance marking yet another milestone in his musical career.

The television show is hosted by Melissa McCarthy and spotlights talented children from across the United States. Finley, who has performed as Elvis Presley since the age of 5, has previously appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and Nickelodeon’s “Lip Sync Battle Shorties,” and has even performed for a crowd of 2,000 people at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

His mother, Tcheanina Watkins, said his 2017 appearance on “Ellen” happened after the show’s producers saw a 2016 article by the Southeast Missourian.

“That’s how Ellen found him,” she said.

Last summer, Finley auditioned for the NBC show in July and participated in a Skype interview with producers from the show, Tcheanina Watkins said. In January, they flew to Los Angeles to film the segment and spent a week in the Golden State.

“He spent a few days actually on set,” his mother said, “and then he had to go to school every day.”

Finley credits his beginnings in rockabilly to a vacation his family took when he was 4 years old.

“I saw a billboard of Elvis, and I asked my mom who it was, and she told me it was Elvis,” he recalled. “And I felt really drawn in by him, so I went home and looked him up and found out everything I could about him.”

When he found out about Elvis tribute artists, he was hooked.

“I got the little jumpsuit from Party City or whatever and did it in the living room,” he said of his first Elvis impersonation, noting he has since upgraded the jumpsuit.

Finley Watkins, 11, of Bernie, Missouri, performed on the NBC television program "Little Big Shots." Submitted

Finley also impersonates Buddy Holly, Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins and others, according to previous reporting by the Southeast Missourian.

He plays seven instruments, six of which were self-taught: guitar, bass, ukulele, drums, keyboard, saxophone and harmonica.

“It hasn’t been too difficult for me because when I started I was 4, you know,” he said of learning the instruments. “I don’t really remember a time when I didn’t know about ... keys and stuff like that.”

While he got started with tributes, Finley now also writes and performs original music.

“I really enjoy writing my own music,” Finley said, noting he played and layered all the instrumentals for an original song titled, “Ain’t the Same.”

As he looked back over his career so far, Finley said a few moments stand out.

One such moment was meeting a pioneer of rockabilly music, Jerry Lee Lewis, and later performing in front of him in Millington, Tennessee.