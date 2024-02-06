Bernie man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter

"With announcing this just result, I thank and commend the law enforcement officers who worked on the case and obtained strong evidence," Smith said. "I greatly appreciate the investigative work of the Bernie Police Department, Dexter Police Department, Stoddard County Sheriff's Department and Stoddard County Major Case Squad."

With his plea, Jenkins admitted he knowingly caused the death of a confidential victim by shooting him with a Glock .22 firearm in the chest after sudden passion arising from adequate cause, the news release said.

The defendant pleaded his guilt to the tampering offense in that he presented testimony and physical evidence that his chest was scratched by another with the purpose to mislead a public servant who was engaged in an official investigation for the crime of voluntary manslaughter.

This case originated in Bernie in Stoddard County on or about Feb. 21, 2021, when the defendant killed a man at defendant's residence as the result of adequate provocation, the news release said.