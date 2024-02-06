Bermuda battens down for Hurricane Humberto

MIAMI -- Powerful winds from Hurricane Humberto began hitting Bermuda on Wednesday as the government urged people to stay off the streets during the British territory's close brush with the powerful Category 3 storm. And another growing storm threatened tourist resorts along Mexico's Pacific.

Bahamas Gov. John Rankin called up 120 members of the Royal Bermuda Regiment to prepare for possible storm recovery efforts, and National Security Minister Wayne Caines urged everyone to be off the streets by 5 p.m.

Authorities ordered early closings of schools, clinics and government offices.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said tropical storm-force winds began to hit the islands of some 70,000 people in the early afternoon and warned hurricane-force gusts would probably last until early today.

James Dodgson, director of the Bermuda Weather Service, said the storm was projected to pass about 80 miles to the north of Bermuda around 8 p.m. Wednesday and could produce tornadoes and dangerous storm surge.

"Humberto's a big hurricane, and we're looking at the conditions already deteriorating. There's some very strong winds kicking in, particularly this evening," he said.

Caines said non-emergency medical services would be closed until today. Evening flights from the U.S. and Great Britain were canceled.

"We'd like to ask all of Bermuda to prepare for the storm, to know that the government and everyone is rooting for us, and we can get through this," Caines said. "We've been through this before."

Humberto's maximum sustained winds strengthened to 120 mph and the storm was centered about 80 west of Bermuda Wednesday evening. It was moving east-northeast at 16 mph.