Benyon, new superintendent for Cape Public Schools, 'excited to lead'

Howard Benyon won't officially assume the role of Cape Girardeau Public Schools superintendent until Saturday, July 1, but he's busy making preparations so he can hit the ground running that day.
"I'm very excited about having the opportunity to lead this district," Benyon said. "It's an opportunity for me to add my part to everything Neil (Glass) brought during his tenure as superintendent."
Benyon, 51, said he's visited every school in the district, as well as several community organizations, to introduce himself as the new superintendent and give updates on the district's Continuous School Improvement Plan (CSIP).
Benyon said he'd already been heavily involved in developing the plan in his current role as deputy superintendent of elementary education, and said it would serve as the "overarching road map" for the next five years.
One part of the CSIP that Benyon said he's been focused on is the district's Community Engagement Plan. Working with Kristin Tallent, the district's communications director, Benyon said they have already begun gathering information from the community via an online survey, as well as hosting in-person listening sessions Monday, June 12, when community members can address members of the district's Board of Education.
On March 28, just 20 days after accepting the position as superintendent, Benyon instituted some leadership changes, including the elimination of his current position and transferring those duties to Brice Beck, the current deputy superintendent of secondary education.
Benyon said he's also been meeting regularly with Glass, the outgoing superintendent, and Lindsey Dudek, the district's chief financial officer, to go over budget and hiring needs. He said these meetings are providing "refreshers" for him since he previously served as superintendent for Scott County Central School District, where he was named the Missouri Association of School Administrators New Superintendent of the Year.
According to a news release from the district, Benyon has 24 years of experience in the field of education with 18 years as an administrator. He was the principal at Jones Elementary and Newcomer International Elementary in Tulsa Public Schools in Oklahoma.
He holds a doctorate in education from Saint Louis University, a Master of Science in teaching, learning, and leadership from Oklahoma State University, and a Bachelor of Science in elementary education from Southwest Missouri State.
Benyon said he learned his love of education from his mother who ran a preschool when they lived in Springfield, Missouri. He said he'd been working for Walmart for 10 years and was going to go into management there. He was pursuing a business degree, but Benyon credits his wife, Jamie, for convincing him to switch to education.
"She encouraged me to do what I wanted to do, what I love to do, which is working with kids," Benyon said. "She just knew that's where my heart was."
Benyon described himself as a "servant leader" who brings passion and a caring heart. He said he also is a leader who seeks collaboration with the district's board, faculty and staff. Benyon said his mission, and the district's mission, is providing opportunities for "our kids."
"I just feel like all kids learn differently and so we have to try to provide every opportunity we can to teach a student in the best way that they learn," Benyon said. "That's always been my philosophy. Not every student learns the same way and not every student is bound for a four-year university. So, we have to start customizing what the student's needs are and, I think, if we don't, we're going to miss the boat."
Benyon stressed the importance for parents to "stay engaged with your school."
"We have to have our parents be part of what's going on in our school systems," Benyon said. "We won't always agree on things, and that's OK, but be engaged in the process instead of not communicating or communicating something which is maybe not the facts."
