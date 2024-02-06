Benyon, new superintendent for Cape Public Schools, 'excited to lead'

Howard Benyon won't officially assume the role of Cape Girardeau Public Schools superintendent until Saturday, July 1, but he's busy making preparations so he can hit the ground running that day.

"I'm very excited about having the opportunity to lead this district," Benyon said. "It's an opportunity for me to add my part to everything Neil (Glass) brought during his tenure as superintendent."

Benyon, 51, said he's visited every school in the district, as well as several community organizations, to introduce himself as the new superintendent and give updates on the district's Continuous School Improvement Plan (CSIP).

Benyon said he'd already been heavily involved in developing the plan in his current role as deputy superintendent of elementary education, and said it would serve as the "overarching road map" for the next five years.

One part of the CSIP that Benyon said he's been focused on is the district's Community Engagement Plan. Working with Kristin Tallent, the district's communications director, Benyon said they have already begun gathering information from the community via an online survey, as well as hosting in-person listening sessions Monday, June 12, when community members can address members of the district's Board of Education.

On March 28, just 20 days after accepting the position as superintendent, Benyon instituted some leadership changes, including the elimination of his current position and transferring those duties to Brice Beck, the current deputy superintendent of secondary education.

Benyon said he's also been meeting regularly with Glass, the outgoing superintendent, and Lindsey Dudek, the district's chief financial officer, to go over budget and hiring needs. He said these meetings are providing "refreshers" for him since he previously served as superintendent for Scott County Central School District, where he was named the Missouri Association of School Administrators New Superintendent of the Year.