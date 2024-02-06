Benton's hellish vision of World War II on display as group

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- A collection of Thomas Hart Benton paintings highlighting the destruction of World War II are on display as a set for the first time in nearly two decades.

The Columbia Missourian reported the Perilous Visions exhibition features the eight-painting "Year of Peril" series and two others from the famed Missouri artist. They're hanging for now at the State Historical Society of Missouri headquarters at the University of Missouri's Ellis Library. The collection will be on permanent display once the society moves into its new home.

Benton was spurred to paint the bloody, fire-themed war collection while giving a lecture in Cincinnati on the day Pearl Harbor was attacked.

Chicago-based pharmaceutical company Abbott Laboratories purchased eight of the paintings from Benton in 1942. The company had intended to donate the paintings to the federal government, but the government decided not to take them. That led Abbott Laboratories to give them to the State Historical Society, curator Joan Stack said.

At a time when artists were subsidized to create war propaganda, Benton crafted a series that didn't heroically depict war, Stack said. Rather, he emphasized Americans' fear of war, the hell it unleashes and the complexities it involves. Benton's paintings are "national treasures that help us better understand our past," Stack said.