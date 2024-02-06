A Chicago man chased a Benton, Missouri, woman, ramming her car with his own several times before resisting arrest, police said.

The Scott County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Renaldo J. Wilkerson, 46, with second-degree assault, armed criminal action and resisting arrest Monday. All the charges are felonies.

The victim drove from Benton near Boomland to the Scott County Jail parking lot to escape Wilkerson, who pursued her in an sport-utility vehicle, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case by Scott County sheriff’s deputy Adam Crowe.

Officers had been notified of the chase before the victim arrived at the jail, Crowe wrote.

The victim told officers Wilkerson struck the back of her car about six times while chasing her, according to the statement.

Scratches, dents and paint transfer between the victim’s and Wilkerson’s vehicles appeared to corroborate the victim’s account, Crowe wrote.