Benton woman injured in Scott County crash

A 67-year-old Benton, Missouri, woman was injured in a crash north of Sikeston, Missouri, on Tuesday.
A Highway Patrol report said Sherry Hoernig was driving a vehicle behind a vehicle being driven by Wendi Limbaugh, 47, of Scott City on U.S. 61 when Limbaugh stopped in the roadway and Hoernig's vehicle collided with the rear of Limbaugh's.
Hoernig was transported to a Cape Girardeau hospital for injuries described as minor.
