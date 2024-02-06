Benton teen pleads guilty to murder charge

A teen has entered a guilty plea in the 2020 murder of an Advance, Missouri, man.

According to Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver, on Monday, Evan Schrader of Benton, Missouri, entered a guilty plea to the charges of second-degree murder and first-degree robbery related to the Jan. 28, 2020, homicide of Robert Harwood in Advance. The case was on a change of venue to Cape Girardeau County.

Oliver said there was no agreement between the state and the defendant as to sentencing. The full range of punishment will be available to Cape Girardeau County Judge Scott Lipke when the defendant is sentenced May 2. Schrader faces up to a life sentence for each of the charges.