Benton photographer's picture becomes USPS Mighty Mississippi stamp

Fifty years ago, Larry Braun found his passion for photography after he bought a camera while serving on the USS Midway in the U.S. Navy. Now, the Benton, Missouri, resident's picture of the Mississippi River will be featured on a U.S. Postal Service stamp as part of its Mighty Mississippi collection.

After his naval service ended, Braun attended Southeast Missouri State Univeristy as a chemistry major. Upon graduating, he worked at Associated Electric's New Madrid Power Plant, located in Portageville, Missouri, for 34 years.

"It was a great job, and I got a good retirement," Braun said. "But, I still wanted to pursue photography. Once my family had grown and had left home and it was just me and my wife here, I decided to pursue my love of photography, and you know, I am pretty happy I did."

Braun began his hobby of taking photographs of small towns and villages while serving in the Navy and has carried his passion through the years. His photographs of the local area are displayed at several businesses including St. Francis Hospital, Southeast Hospital and Ste. Genevieve (Missouri) Memorial Hospital. Braun's picture USPS selected to be featured on one of their stamps was taken at Fort Jefferson, Kentucky.