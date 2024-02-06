Benton man in custody on child molestation charges

A Benton, Missouri, man is in custody on child molestation charges.
Dustin M. Carter, 36, was booked into the Cape Girardeau County Jail on charges of first-degree child molestation, a Class B felony.
According to a probable-cause statement, Carter allegedly touched an underage victim inappropriately on numerous occasions.
Carter remains in custody at the jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond set by Judge Scott Lipke.
Carter was granted a change of judge during a hearing Monday, and it was decided Judge Craig Brewer will now oversee the case. No further hearings are scheduled as of Wednesday.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.