NewsFebruary 25, 2021

Benton man in custody on child molestation charges

A Benton, Missouri, man is in custody on child molestation charges. Dustin M. Carter, 36, was booked into the Cape Girardeau County Jail on charges of first-degree child molestation, a Class B felony. According to a probable-cause statement, Carter allegedly touched an underage victim inappropriately on numerous occasions...

J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves
Dustin M. Carter
Dustin M. Carter

A Benton, Missouri, man is in custody on child molestation charges.

Dustin M. Carter, 36, was booked into the Cape Girardeau County Jail on charges of first-degree child molestation, a Class B felony.

According to a probable-cause statement, Carter allegedly touched an underage victim inappropriately on numerous occasions.

Carter remains in custody at the jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond set by Judge Scott Lipke.

Carter was granted a change of judge during a hearing Monday, and it was decided Judge Craig Brewer will now oversee the case. No further hearings are scheduled as of Wednesday.

Local News
