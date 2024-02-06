BENTON — A Benton man was arrested on murder and armed criminal action charges following a deadly stabbing early Monday, April 22, in Scott County.

Brian Thomas Morrell, 39, of Benton is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action, according to Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury.

At about 7 a.m. Monday, Scott County deputies responded to 407 Lake Road in rural Benton in reference to an assault in progress, according to Drury.

Upon their arrival, deputies located the suspect, who was identified as Morrell, near the residence. Morrell told the responding deputies he had stabbed the victim, and the victim had succumbed to his injuries.