NewsApril 24, 2024

Benton man faces murder, armed criminal action charges following deadly stabbing in Scott County

BENTON — A Benton man was arrested on murder and armed criminal action charges following a deadly stabbing early Monday, April 22, in Scott County...

Standard Democrat
Brian T. Morrell
Brian T. Morrell

BENTON — A Benton man was arrested on murder and armed criminal action charges following a deadly stabbing early Monday, April 22, in Scott County.

Brian Thomas Morrell, 39, of Benton is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action, according to Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury.

At about 7 a.m. Monday, Scott County deputies responded to 407 Lake Road in rural Benton in reference to an assault in progress, according to Drury.

Upon their arrival, deputies located the suspect, who was identified as Morrell, near the residence. Morrell told the responding deputies he had stabbed the victim, and the victim had succumbed to his injuries.

The victim was located near a barn located on the north side of the property, Drury said in a news release. The victim had injuries consistent with Morrell’s statement.

North Scott County Ambulance District personnel arrived on the scene and began treating the victim; however, life-saving measures were unsuccessful, the sheriff said. Scott County Coroner Scott Branam was contacted and responded to the scene, where he declared the victim deceased. The victim’s information is not being released at this time until the completion of an autopsy later in the week, according to Drury.

“The sheriff’s office would like to thank the Missouri State Highway Patrol for their assistance with the investigation,” Drury said.

Morrell is being held without bond in the Scott County jail in Benton. He was scheduled to appear before Judge T. Lynn Brown in court Tuesday, April 23.

Local News
