Benton man dies in golf cart crash; two cited for felony DWI

Two men have been cited for felony driving while intoxicated resulting in the death of another after a Benton man died in a golf cart crash early Sunday morning.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report says the incident occurred at about 12:15 a.m. Sunday, May 26, on Highway 34 near Route Y about 12 miles west of Marble Hill. Patrick Shelton, 37, of Benton was a passenger in a golf cart driven by Shayn Mabury, 40, of Benton, when he was ejected from the vehicle and struck by a golf cart driven by Emmett Gage, 47, of Oran.