NewsMay 27, 2024

Benton man dies in golf cart crash; two cited for felony DWI

Two men have been cited for felony driving while intoxicated resulting in the death of another after a Benton man died in a golf cart crash early Sunday morning. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report says the incident occurred shortly at about 12:215 a.m. ...

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation

Two men have been cited for felony driving while intoxicated resulting in the death of another after a Benton man died in a golf cart crash early Sunday morning.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report says the incident occurred at about 12:15 a.m. Sunday, May 26, on Highway 34 near Route Y about 12 miles west of Marble Hill. Patrick Shelton, 37, of Benton was a passenger in a golf cart driven by Shayn Mabury, 40, of Benton, when he was ejected from the vehicle and struck by a golf cart driven by Emmett Gage, 47, of Oran.

Shelton was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gage and Mabury were cited for the felony DWI as well as careless and imprudent driving resulting in a crash.

