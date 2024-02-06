Benton man dies in early New Year's Day crash

At 1:15 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, Roger G. Morrow, 55, was northbound on Highway 77 and County Road 352 when the vehicle he was driving traveled off the right side of the road and overturned, according to state Highway Patrol.

Morrow was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:06 a.m. by Scott County Coroner Scott Branam and transported to McMikle Funeral Home in Sikeston, Missouri.