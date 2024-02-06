Benton man dies in early New Year's Day crash

A Benton, Missouri, man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early New Year's Day in Scott County.
At 1:15 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, Roger G. Morrow, 55, was northbound on Highway 77 and County Road 352 when the vehicle he was driving traveled off the right side of the road and overturned, according to state Highway Patrol.
Morrow was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:06 a.m. by Scott County Coroner Scott Branam and transported to McMikle Funeral Home in Sikeston, Missouri.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.