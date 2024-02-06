Benton man charged with child's death

He is scheduled to be arraigned at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in Scott County Circuit Court before Judge Robert Z. Horack.

Details about the alleged incident, including the victim's name, have not been released by the Scott County Sheriff's Department. Merideth of the sheriff's department said an official statement will probably be released today or Wednesday with additional details. Scott County Coroner Scott Amick declined to comment when contacted Monday by the Southeast Missourian, and Scott County Prosecuting Attorney Amanda Oesch could not be reached Monday afternoon.

According to court records, DeJournett has been cited and arrested by Scott County authorities on various charges over the past four years ranging from motor vehicle registration violations to peace disturbance, possession of marijuana and domestic assault in February 2018.

The Sikeston Standard Democrat contributed to this report.