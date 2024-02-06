All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 11, 2019
Benton man charged with child's death
BENTON, Mo. -- A Scott County man is facing charges in connection with a child's death over the weekend. According to Scott County Circuit Court records, Raymond Bradley DeJournett, 25, of Benton was arrested Saturday and was charged with abuse or neglect of a 2-year-old child resulting in the child's death...
Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz
Raymond DeJournett
Raymond DeJournett

BENTON, Mo. -- A Scott County man is facing charges in connection with a child's death over the weekend.

According to Scott County Circuit Court records, Raymond Bradley DeJournett, 25, of Benton was arrested Saturday and was charged with abuse or neglect of a 2-year-old child resulting in the child's death.

DeJournett's bond has been set at $250,000 cash or surety and can have no contact with minors or the victim's mother.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

He is scheduled to be arraigned at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in Scott County Circuit Court before Judge Robert Z. Horack.

Details about the alleged incident, including the victim's name, have not been released by the Scott County Sheriff's Department. Merideth of the sheriff's department said an official statement will probably be released today or Wednesday with additional details. Scott County Coroner Scott Amick declined to comment when contacted Monday by the Southeast Missourian, and Scott County Prosecuting Attorney Amanda Oesch could not be reached Monday afternoon.

According to court records, DeJournett has been cited and arrested by Scott County authorities on various charges over the past four years ranging from motor vehicle registration violations to peace disturbance, possession of marijuana and domestic assault in February 2018.

The Sikeston Standard Democrat contributed to this report.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 2
One for the top shelf: Cape Girardeau library named Missouri...
NewsOct. 1
Water cannon salute, ribbon-cutting headline grand-opening c...
NewsOct. 1
Cape Girardeau Airport celebrates grand opening with new ame...
NewsSep. 30
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate sp...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South
NewsSep. 30
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South
Cape County Commission approves tornado siren grant, ID card requests
NewsSep. 30
Cape County Commission approves tornado siren grant, ID card requests
What to watch as JD Vance and Tim Walz meet for a vice presidential debate
NewsSep. 30
What to watch as JD Vance and Tim Walz meet for a vice presidential debate
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arrest
NewsSep. 29
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arrest
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
NewsSep. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful possession of firearm, drug trafficking
NewsSep. 27
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful possession of firearm, drug trafficking
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy