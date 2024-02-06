All sections
NewsMay 13, 2021

Benton man arrested on felony allegation

Southeast Missourian

A Benton, Missouri, man was arrested Monday for an alleged felony.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states Richard Upchurch, 56, was arrested at about 10 p.m. Monday for felony operating a motor vehicle on a revoked license and operating a motor vehicle with no insurance.

He was taken to Cape Girardeau County Jail and later released.

