Benton man arrested on felony allegation

A Benton, Missouri, man was arrested Monday for an alleged felony.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states Richard Upchurch, 56, was arrested at about 10 p.m. Monday for felony operating a motor vehicle on a revoked license and operating a motor vehicle with no insurance.
He was taken to Cape Girardeau County Jail and later released.
