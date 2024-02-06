Benton man arrested in Cape Co.

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers arrested a Benton, Missouri, man Friday night for alleged driving while intoxicated. A Patrol report stated Darin Tuleja, 47, was arrested in Cape Girardeau County and cited for driving while intoxicated, no valid driver's license and failure to display valid plates. He was taken to Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office and held for 12 hours. The arrest took place about 10 p.m...