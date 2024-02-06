Benton man arrested for alleged felonies

A Benton, Missouri, man was taken into custody Sunday for several alleged felony violations.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states authorities arrested Stephen Sheldrake, 39, for two counts of alleged resisting arrest, felony operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, failure to have insurance and displaying the plates of another vehicle. He was also arrested on a felony probation and parole warrant.
He was taken to Scott County Jail and held without bond.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.