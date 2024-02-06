Benton man accused of statutory rape

Scott County sheriff’s deputies arrested a Benton, Missouri, man Friday on suspicion of statutory rape.
The Scott County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged William Joseph Hill, 33, with two counts of second-degree statutory rape Saturday.
Hill lived with a family in Benton, and the mother there found a note written by her daughter to a friend, according to a probable-cause statement from Scott County sheriff’s detective Jessica Martin.
The note stated the daughter had sex with Hill after he sneaked into her room, and she could not keep her “hands off of him,” Martin wrote.
Hill and admitted to having sex with the victim in November, according to the statement. He said he knew it was wrong to have sex with the victim because of her age.
The complaint filed by the prosecutors states the victim was younger than 17. Scott County sheriff’s officials were not available Tuesday when asked to elaborate about the victim’s age.
