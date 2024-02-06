Benton man accused of rape of two girls, 12 and 13

A Benton, Missouri, man raped two young girls multiple times over the past two years, police said.

The Scott County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Mark A. Friend, 59, with five counts of first-degree statutory sodomy, two counts of second-degree child molestation and three counts of first-degree statutory rape, one of which was classified as aggravated in nature.

Police interviewed the two victims, 12 and 13 years old, after receiving an anonymous tip Friend had assaulted them, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case by Scott County sheriff’s detective Jessica Martin.

One of the victims told police Friend began assaulting her about two years ago when she was 10 years old and had continued until April 23, Martin wrote.