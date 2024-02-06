Benton craft fair celebrates 20 years this weekend

Organizers are busy setting up in Benton, Missouri, for this weekend’s 20th annual Winter Wonderland of Treasures craft fair.

About 50 vendors will be set up in the St. Denis Parish Center on U.S. 61 in Benton, and include several familiar offerings, with some new items.

A woodworker will have a booth this year, and vendors will be selling many quilts, Christmas crafts, antiques, handmade jewelry and rosaries, and more.

Door prizes, a raffle, and a 50/50 drawing will also be held.

A kettle-corn vendor from St. Louis is expected to be set up outside the front doors, co-organizer Jolene Felter said.

The concession stand will offer homemade chicken noodle soup and chili, along with homemade breakfast foods, including cinnamon rolls.

Felter said the event is a great fundraiser for the school and is popular with shoppers.

“It’s just really built up over the years,” Felter said. “Everyone enjoys coming to it.”