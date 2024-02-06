Beloved restaurant to close this month; owner switching gears

After 16 years, Gordonville Grill will close its doors to the public Thursday, Aug. 31. That isn't the end for the business, though; merely the end of it as a restaurant.

"I started this restaurant with the intent of doing 15 years and then semi-retiring to spend time with my kids before they're gone from the home," owner Andrew Hancock said. "We're in year 16. I thought I would find someone to transition the business to and take on the ownership, but I have not been able to do so."

Instead, Hancock plans to transition from a sit-down restaurant to exclusively a catering service.

"We will be an event center only for gatherings, meetings, those types of things. That will allow me to spend time with my children ... what families are supposed to do," he said.

The new service will be called Gordonville Grill Event Center and Catering. Hancock said he expects it to begin in earnest sometime this October.

By then, he said, he'll have a new website for the business and revamped social media. He said he also hopes to host weekend popups during the fall. These will focus on selling just a handful of items instead of a full-blown menu.

While the catering menu will remain largely unchanged, much of the restaurant menu will need to be scrapped.

"Most of my restaurant items are ones we make from scratch, and while we will do some of them in catering a lot of those things cannot travel well. If we're going to do a wedding, for instance, for 200 people, I can't make a shrimp reduction sauce and hold it for two hours. it just doesn't work," Hancock said.

If serving prescheduled holiday or family parties at the establishment itself, he said he could incorporate special orders of some signature items.

Gordonville Grill has served the niche of a gathering space in the community. Different groups host meetings there. Families make it a tradition. Hancock said some people who ate there as children now come back with families of their own.

Among his staff of around 30, two of them — his kitchen manager and a server — have stuck with the restaurant for its entire duration. They will be part of a core group of employees continuing on at the catering business.

"I know my customers are going to be very upset," Hancock said. "I've spoken with I can't tell you how many people in the last two days about their experiences here in this restaurant: first dates, us catering their weddings, all those special moments. The restaurant business is personal."