Beloved Morley Cafe building crumbles

MORLEY, Mo. -- A Scott County town is mourning the loss of its most beloved social hub -- the Morley Cafe.

The cafe had served as a place where the town's happenings first were heard and conversations flowed with ease.

According to residents, the brick building collapsed sometime between 5:30 and 6 p.m. Sunday.

"We came by here at 5:10 p.m., and it was still standing. By 6:30, the word was out it was gone," said Morley resident Kenny Rodgers.

No one saw the collapse, but someone said they heard something, Sandy McArthur said. She was at her mother's home near the restaurant when she noticed something going on in the middle of town Sunday evening.

"I saw a sheriff's deputy parked there and bricks where they weren't supposed to be, so I circled the block, and there it was," McArthur said.

As word of the building collapse spread throughout Sunday, many residents stopped by the site to see it for themselves. Other passers-by slowed their vehicles as they turned the corner to see the rubble.

"We're all very saddened, because we've shared countless plate lunches and conversations together over the years," resident Dee Cookson said.

Dating to at least the 1930s, the former restaurant, tavern and meeting place had been closed for a couple years. During its time, over a dozen people owned the building.

"The people that have lived in this town probably have more memories of it than any other building in town," McArthur said.

She likened it to a community center.

"If someone had a problem, this is where the information got out, and people would get together to try to find an answer to the issue," McArthur said Monday as she stood outside what remained of the cafe.

And many good memories for many people were made there, she said.

"When I was a kid, you could go up there and get a 35-cent cheeseburger that was to die for, a milkshake for a quarter that was the bomb, and it was a place to hang out. The jukebox had all the good stuff, and it had a pinball machine. It was a fun place," McArthur said.