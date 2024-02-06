All sections
NewsNovember 8, 2022

Bell ringers to return to Cape Girardeau, Jackson

Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau is looking for in-person adult bell ringers at eight locations in Cape Girardeau County beginning the day after Thanksgiving, Friday, Nov. 25. Those interested in volunteering to ring for the traditional red kettle drive are invited to sign up for a day and time online at registertoring.com/shifts- locations.aspx...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Lt. Matt DeGonia, former Salvation Army co-commander in Cape Girardeau, demonstrates the not-for-profit's electronic donation process Nov. 13, 2019, to a group of bell ringers. Bell ringers are needed at seven Cape Girardeau locations and one in Jackson beginning Friday, Nov. 25, to request monetary gifts through Christmas Eve.
Lt. Matt DeGonia, former Salvation Army co-commander in Cape Girardeau, demonstrates the not-for-profit's electronic donation process Nov. 13, 2019, to a group of bell ringers. Bell ringers are needed at seven Cape Girardeau locations and one in Jackson beginning Friday, Nov. 25, to request monetary gifts through Christmas Eve.Southeast Missourian file

Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau is looking for in-person adult bell ringers at eight locations in Cape Girardeau County beginning the day after Thanksgiving, Friday, Nov. 25.

Those interested in volunteering to ring for the traditional red kettle drive are invited to sign up for a day and time online at www.registertoring.com/shifts-locations.aspx.

Locations

  • Hobby Lobby, 207-A S. Kingshighway, Cape Girardeau.
  • Sam's Club, 232 Shirley Drive, Cape Girardeau.
  • Schnucks, 19 S. Kingshighway, Cape Girardeau.
  • Walmart, 3439 William St,, Cape Girardeau.
  • Walmart, 3051 E. Jackson Blvd., Jackson.
  • J.C. Penney, 3049 William St., Cape Girardeau. (West Park Mall)
  • Walmart Neighborhood Market, 2021 Independence St., Cape Girardeau.
  • Food Giant, 1120 N. Kingshighway, Cape Girardeau.

Red kettle history

In San Francisco, Joseph McFee — a Salvation Army captain — was searching for a way to provide a free Christmas dinner to the city's destitute and poverty-stricken in 1891. Needing funds for the project, he remembered once seeing a large, iron kettle in Liverpool, England, where passersby would toss in a coin or two to help the poor. Inspired by the example, McFee placed a similar kettle at Oakland Ferry Landing on San Francisco's Market Street. McFee's effort was successful and poor San Franciscans were fed for the holidays 131 years ago — spawning the "red kettle" drive in the U.S.

Story Tags
Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

