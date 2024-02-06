All sections
NewsNovember 30, 2023

Bell-ringers needed for Salvation Army red kettles

The Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau is sounding the alarm on its need for bell-ringers as it struggles to find people willing to help. The organization is looking for in-person adult bell-ringers for six locations in Cape Girardeau County. "We desperately need bell-ringers," Salvation Army Capt. ...

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens
Richard Spicer rings the red-kettle bell in 2016 for the Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau. The Salvation Army is looking for bell-ringers for this year's fundraising efforts.
The Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau is sounding the alarm on its need for bell-ringers as it struggles to find people willing to help.

The organization is looking for in-person adult bell-ringers for six locations in Cape Girardeau County.

"We desperately need bell-ringers," Salvation Army Capt. Lily Reinier said. "This is our biggest fundraiser of the year. It's really our only fundraiser of the year. We don't have a big dinner for fundraising. We don't have a big campaign throughout the year to fundraise like kettles. This is it."

Reiner said last year, the red kettle collections fell short of the $120,000 goal, raising just more than $75,000 in Cape Girardeau County.

Funds are used to support services throughout the year for at-risk people in the area, including food pantries, utility assistance, rental assistance, community lunch feeding programs, case management and guidance, community events and Christmas food assistance.

"The money that we make during this campaign, since it is our only fundraiser, goes to help people in the community all next year. This money will be used for rent utilities, our meal program that we serve three days a week. Anything extra that we want to do, like any community events. All this money that we raised, it stays right here and goes right back to our community. So this is why this is a critical part for us. We're able to do Christmas systems. And without any of this money we won't be able to do that," Reinier said.

With six locations this year, there are 1,400 hours needed to be filled by bell-ringers, and only 189 hours have been filled for this season. Last year, all the hours were not filled either, Reinier said.

"It's just getting the word out that our bell-ringers are not paid. They're all volunteers. So you know, the people that you see out there standing are volunteering their time. They're not getting paid to stand there. In the past, they used to have paid bell-ringers, but it's no longer paid. It's all volunteer work. So I think that's part of it. People are not paying people to stay there. So it's all, you know, people have to find the time to do it," Reinier said.

Reiner said COVID-19 is still affecting the Salvation Army because of the closing of retail stores, consumers carrying less cash and coins, and the decline in foot traffic.

The Salvation Army could see up to a 50% decrease in funds raised nationally through the red kettles, according to a news release, which would limit the capability to provide services.

This year, the Salvation Army said it needs to raise and exceed the goal of $120,000.

"We don't want to have to turn people away from services but if we do not meet our goal, we will have to cut back on programming and financial support to the community. This is something we really would hate to have to do," Reinier said.

For more information, visit www.RegistertoRing.com or call (573) 335-7000.

People who would like another way to donate may stop by the Salvation Army office at 701 Good Hope St. in Cape Girardeau or send a check by mail and designate to red kettle efforts to The Salvation Army, P.O. Box 802, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701.

Locations

  • Hobby Lobby, 207-A S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau;
  • Sam's Club, 232 Shirley Drive in Cape Girardeau;
  • Schnucks, 19 S. Kings- highway in Cape Girardeau;
  • Walmart, 3439 William St. in Cape Girardeau;
  • Walmart Neighborhood Market, 2021 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau;
  • Walmart, 3051 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson.
Local News
