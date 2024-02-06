All sections
NewsDecember 3, 2021

Being Young at heart with Santa

Taking their turn for a photo with Santa Claus are, from left, Ron Ethridge, Eveline Poole, Judy Niswonger and Beckie Figliolo during Thursday's Seniors and Lawmen Together (SALT) Senior Christmas Party at the Cape Girardeau Eagles.

Sarah Yenesel
Taking their turn for a photo with Santa Claus are, from left, Ron Ethridge, Eveline Poole, Judy Niswonger and Beckie Figliolo during Thursday's Seniors and Lawmen Together (SALT) Senior Christmas Party at the Cape Girardeau Eagles. More photos of the party are in a gallery at semissourian.com.
Taking their turn for a photo with Santa Claus are, from left, Ron Ethridge, Eveline Poole, Judy Niswonger and Beckie Figliolo during Thursday's Seniors and Lawmen Together (SALT) Senior Christmas Party at the Cape Girardeau Eagles. More photos of the party are in a gallery at semissourian.com.Sarah Yenesel
Local News

