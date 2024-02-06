Behavioral health hospital construction has begun

Construction is underway at the site of a new behavioral health hospital in Cape Girardeau, which, when it opens late next year, will offer the most extensive inpatient psychiatric services between St. Louis and Memphis, Tennessee.

“We’ve started clearing the land and are beginning the construction phase,” said Ron Escarda of Universal Health Services Inc., which is partnering with SoutheastHEALTH to build and operate the $33 million hospital. The facility is near the intersection of South Mount Auburn Road and Highway 74, a short distance north of Southeast’s Cancer Center. Kiefner Brothers Construction is the project’s general contractor.

Escarda was in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday to meet with SoutheastHEALTH administrators and community representatives and to inspect the construction site.

Construction, he said, is progressing on schedule.

“We anticipate the first patient admission to be sometime in December 2020, so we’re just about a year away,” he said.

The site of the Southeast Behavioral Health Hospital is seen from South Silver Springs Road on Tuesday in Cape Girardeau. The site is across from the existing Southeast Cancer Center on South Mount Auburn Road. Jacob Wiegand

When complete, Southeast Behavioral Health Hospital will be a 102-bed, 68,000-square-foot, free-standing inpatient hospital serving psychiatric and behavioral health needs of adults, children and adolescents.

With more than 250 behavioral health facilities in 37 states, Universal Health Services (UHS) is the largest behavioral health provider in the United States. The company also operates several facilities in the United Kingdom, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The publicly-traded company is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

In Missouri, UHS has locations in St. Louis and the Kansas City area, and in the region surrounding Cape Girardeau there are UHS facilities in Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee and Arkansas, but none within a radius of 100 miles or so.

“The advantage of what UHS brings is they are the leading provider of behavioral health services in the nation, both by size and by scope,” said Shauna Hoffman, SoutheastHEALTH vice president of marketing. “More importantly, they offer a full care continuum, providing behavioral health solutions for individuals.”

The Missouri Health Facilities Review Committee unanimously approved the project in May of last year. At one point, Saint Francis Health System was also interested in being a project partner. Although Saint Francis eventually withdrew from partnership discussions, representatives have said it remains supportive of the project.

Under the partnership agreement, SoutheastHEALTH will participate in the hospital’s governance, but day-to-day operations will be handled by UHS.

And although Southeast Behavioral Health Hospital’s opening is still about a year away, Escarda said it won’t be long before hiring begins.