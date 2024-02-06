Behavioral Health Crisis Center set to open in March

The Gibson Center for Behavioral Change will be opening a new Behavioral Health Crisis Center on Wednesday, March 1.

Ryan Essex, the Gibson Center's chief operating officer, said the facility will have four overnight beds plus four medical chairs for short-term stabilization. It will be staffed by 10 full-time nurses and medical assistants, as well as two peer-support specialists.

The center will provide services to those in a mental- or substance-use-related crisis, Essex said. It will also provide options beyond emergency rooms or jails for law enforcement.

The new building will be located on the Gibson Center property at 1112 Linden St. in south Cape Girardeau. Essex said the new Crisis Center will be backed up by all the services provided at the Gibson Center.

"It's going to be a no-wrong-door-style approach," Essex said. "We'll be able to provide beds where people can sleep and, if need be, stay overnight while we're trying to connect them to resources. We can also help those who might be just beginning to get stabilized, so we can get them moved to a lesser intensive level of care, whether that be an outpatient facility or maybe to our detox unit."

The funding for the new Crisis Center came out of a combined effort of the Missouri Department of Mental Health, Missouri Behavioral Health Council and Gov. Mike Parson, who's budget recommendations for fiscal year 2022 included expansion of behavioral health crisis centers.