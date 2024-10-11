Beggs Family Farm season coming soon

Beggs Family Farm teamed up with Southeast Missouri State University to create its corn maze for this season. This year's maze theme celebrates SEMO's 150 anniversary.

The corn maze was created with the help of Beggs Family Farm manager Bryce Beggs. He said the corn maze starts before planting, when family members decide on the concept of the maze. The design concept took just over a week to develop, including seeking input from SEMO and considering several designs to arrive at their final design, which features a Redhawk , SEMO logo and the "making history" slogan all tied together.

Owner of Beggs Family Farm, Donnie Beggs, said the maze structure is started earlier than many may think. The corn is planted in mid-June, and the maze form is started when the corn is around 4 to 5 inches tall. He said while they could do it themselves, they hired a company to go in and follow their design concept because the specialists can lay it out in a matter of hours.

The corn maze's extravagant designs started in 2001.

Beggs added a new attraction this year -- a corn bin. This attraction will be inside a grain bin that has been on the property for as long as Bryce Beggs can remember. They are turning it into a corn play area. The corn will be a couple feet deep with toys in the bin for digging in the corn, as well as slides. Bryce Beggs said this is the attraction the family is most excited for this year.

This year's Beggs Family Farm maze theme is Southeast Missouri State University. Submitted