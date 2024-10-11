All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsSeptember 22, 2023

Beggs Family Farm season coming soon

Beggs Family Farm teamed up with Southeast Missouri State University to create its corn maze for this season. This year's maze theme celebrates SEMO's 150 anniversary. The corn maze was created with the help of Beggs Family Farm manager Bryce Beggs. ...

Alyssa Lunsford avatar
Alyssa Lunsford
The new exit barn receives some finsihing touches from owner Donnie Beggs.
The new exit barn receives some finsihing touches from owner Donnie Beggs.Alyssa Lunsford

Beggs Family Farm teamed up with Southeast Missouri State University to create its corn maze for this season. This year's maze theme celebrates SEMO's 150 anniversary.

The corn maze was created with the help of Beggs Family Farm manager Bryce Beggs. He said the corn maze starts before planting, when family members decide on the concept of the maze. The design concept took just over a week to develop, including seeking input from SEMO and considering several designs to arrive at their final design, which features a Redhawk , SEMO logo and the "making history" slogan all tied together.

Owner of Beggs Family Farm, Donnie Beggs, said the maze structure is started earlier than many may think. The corn is planted in mid-June, and the maze form is started when the corn is around 4 to 5 inches tall. He said while they could do it themselves, they hired a company to go in and follow their design concept because the specialists can lay it out in a matter of hours.

The corn maze's extravagant designs started in 2001.

Beggs added a new attraction this year -- a corn bin. This attraction will be inside a grain bin that has been on the property for as long as Bryce Beggs can remember. They are turning it into a corn play area. The corn will be a couple feet deep with toys in the bin for digging in the corn, as well as slides. Bryce Beggs said this is the attraction the family is most excited for this year.

This year's Beggs Family Farm maze theme is Southeast Missouri State University.
This year's Beggs Family Farm maze theme is Southeast Missouri State University.Submitted
This year's Beggs Family Farm maze theme is Southeast Missouri State University.
This year's Beggs Family Farm maze theme is Southeast Missouri State University.Submitted
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Along with adding the corn bin, Beggs is expanding with a new exit building, fence and entrance ticket booths.

"The family is excited about the expansion to be adding more space into the farm to hopefully give some more room for people to breathe on our busy days," Bryce Beggs said.

Bryce Beggs said they now have more than 45 attractions and believes there is something for everyone to do. He and his family encourage families and couples to come out to the farm, from toddlers to the elderly. This year they have added live music and specialty drinks for the adult crowd.

One of Bryce Beggs' favorite attractions is the obstacle course, followed closely by the Beggs' Bird Bungalow.

The Beggs Family Farm season starts Saturday, Sept. 30. They will be open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday with a few Thursdays sprinkled in. Thursdays and Fridays are primarily for school groups, but they are still open to the public.

There will be a SEMO day Sunday, Oct. 1. Guests who come in wearing red or SEMO gear will get a dollar off for each article of clothing within guidelines, up to $4.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.beggsfamilyfarm.com/products/online-general-admission-2023.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 12
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve...
NewsOct. 11
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university o...
NewsOct. 11
Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, ...
NewsOct. 11
Cape native Kenneth McElreath shares lifetime of aviation ad...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
NewsOct. 11
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
NewsOct. 10
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
NewsOct. 10
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
NewsOct. 10
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
NewsOct. 10
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
NewsOct. 10
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
NewsOct. 10
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
NewsOct. 10
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy