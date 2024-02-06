Beer, wine on menu at SEMO games; medical marijuana off limits

Beer and wine will be on the menu at Southeast Missouri State University basketball games starting in late October.

The school's Board of Regents adopted a new policy Friday allowing alcohol to be sold at Southeast home collegiate athletic events, starting with the basketball season.

School officials said it could lead to less binge drinking on the part of students.

Southeast has piloted the sale of beer and wine at select home basketball games in a "Fast Break Lounge" at the Show Me Center the last two seasons, according to a news release.

Patrons of legal age are required to stay within a designated area to purchase and consume the alcohol.

A similar area, the Field Goal Club, is being piloted in the west end zone of Houck Field at home football games this season.

"Over the past two years, we have taken a thoughtful approach to piloting beverage sales at some of our athletics events and feel this is an option that will enhance the current fan experience," Brady Barke, Southeast director of athletics, said in the news release.

"We remain committed to ensuring all of our fans have a safe and enjoyable experience and believe this approach will lead to more responsible consumption prior to and during our events," he said.

Alcohol sales will be managed by the Show Me Center management at all on-campus athletic events and will require a liquor license through the Southeast Missouri University Foundation or a contracted state-licensed vendor, according to Kathy Mangels, vice president for finance and administration.

Alcoholic beverages already are sold at nonschool events in the Show Me Center. Beer and wine also have been sold at select River Campus performances, university officials said in the release.