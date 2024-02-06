All sections
NewsSeptember 7, 2019
Beer, wine for sale at home Missouri football games
COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Beer and wine will be sold at home football games of the Missouri Tigers for the first time Saturday.

The Columbia Missourian reported the taps are opening after the Southeastern Conference made a policy change this spring giving programs the option to sell alcohol in their stadiums. Such sales had been prohibited by the conference since the early 1970s.

Missouri announced last month it would join more than 50 schools, including West Virginia, Ohio State and LSU, and introduce alcohol sales at games this fall at Memorial Stadium.

But there are caveats: No booze will be served near the student section, and sales will halt after the third quarter. There also will be no hard liquor.

Information from: Columbia Missourian, http://www.columbiamissourian.com

